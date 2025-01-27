Pair of Montana State Bobcats nab Big Sky Conference track and field honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Robert Hartley and Kyla Christopher-Moody were picked Big Sky Conference track and field athletes of the week, the league office announced on Monday.

Hartley was named Big Sky men’s field athlete of the week, while Christopher-Moody was named Big Sky women’s track athlete of the week.

The awards are the fourth and fifth weekly honors picked up by the Montana State track and field team this indoor season, with five different Bobcats earning recognition.

Hartley, a senior from Bozeman, picked up his first career Big Sky weekly accolade after the meet of his life at the Bobcat Challenge on Saturday. The pole vaulter earned a triple PR, winning the event with a final clearance of 5.30 meters (17-04.50). That mark is tied for the second-best vault in program history, matching John Wurtz (1998), and just behind teammate Colby Wilson, who owns the Big Sky record at 18-01.25. Hartley’s vault is the 37th-best in the country this season.

Christopher-Moody, a graduate student from Royal Oak, Michigan, earned her fourth career Big Sky weekly award and first on the track after winning the 3,000 meters on Saturday at the Bobcat Challenge. The distance runner clocked a converted time of 9:17.26 to move up to second all-time in Montana State history and check in with the 36th-fastest time in NCAA Division I this season. The time was four-tenths of a second faster than Camila Noe’s previous No. 2 mark in 2022 and behind only Jennifer Bayliss (1993) for the fastest 3,000-meter race ever run indoors by a Bobcat.

Montana State continues its indoor track and field season Friday hosting the Big Sky Performance meet in Worthington Arena.

Action kicks off with the pentathlon at 11 a.m. Field events get started at 2 p.m., with track events beginning at 3:45 p.m.