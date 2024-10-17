On another level: Bozeman native McCade O'Reilly a pillar of Montana State defense

BOZEMAN — No. 3 Montana State is coming off a 38-7 win over then-No. 7 Idaho last week. The Bobcats' defense did not allow a score until the final minute of the game, and has dominated the season thus far.

One pillar to the defense is senior linebacker McCade O'Reilly. He leads the team in tackles with 40 and is third on the team in tackles for loss with 3.5.

The Bozeman native talked about upholding the standard the linebacker group at MSU has historically thrived on, expanding his leadership in his final season, working with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bobby Daly and more in this sit-down interview with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do in that room and command the defense and how we have the ability to take over a game," O'Reilly said. "Stepping into that role and being that person that the younger guys can look up to has been fun, honestly."

"I think he's taken his game to another level," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said.

For the full story, see the video above.