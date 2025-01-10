Northern Colorado men claw their way back to 83-82 win over Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team fell to Northern Colorado 83-82 in Worthington Arena on Thursday night.

After the Bobcats took a lead by as much as 20 points, the Bears found a way to claw back and steal the road win. Northern Colorado's Marcell McCreary charged his team to the win and led all scorers with 21 points. MSU's Brandon Walker had 20 points despite the loss.

Montana State is back at home on Saturday to face Northern Arizona.

For full highlights from the game, click the video above.