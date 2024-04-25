Nolan Askelson, Treyton Pickering reflect on time with MSU, look forward to next chapter of careers

BOZEMAN — Two former Montana State football standouts who hail from the Treasure State competed in the Bobcats' Pro Day on April 3. They're now prepared for the next chapter of their careers.

"An opportunity to even have an NFL Pro Day is a dream come true for a kid who’s wanted this my whole life," linebacker Nolan Askelson said. "You know, whatever comes next is out of my control now, but just to being able to be out there in front of NFL scouts and show them what you got is a dream come true."

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana State linebacker Nolan Askelson (41) rushes the passer against Cal Poly at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023.

"It was good performing in Bobcat Stadium for one last time with all the senior class and being able to watch them all perform and do what they do best," tight end Treyton Pickering said. "Just being out there with those guys is such a blast, and it’s something I’ll remember forever, so it was a great day."

Montana State Athletics Montana State tight end Treyton Pickering celebrates a touchdown catch against Weber State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.

Pickering, from Sunburst, represented small-town Montana on Saturdays as he competed at the college level. Appreciation is what shines through when he reflects on his time in Bozeman.

"I was a kid out of a Class C, 6-Man school, and for them in 2018 to take a shot on me and work with me those first few years there through injuries, and then to give them everything back," he said. "To show it today, just show all the appreciation that this university and state has given me is just such a great honor."

Askelson is a product of Billings Senior High School and reflected on the hard work he’s put in over the years to get to this point. He joins a group of standout linebackers from MSU that have all made in a splash in the pros.

"You know, all six years you work towards it," he said. "Obviously, these last couple months you really hone into what’s going to get you there. So, I’m extremely motivated. I just want an opportunity and a chance to prove myself.

"But yeah, that’s pretty awesome, man. To get a little run of linebackers who make it to the next level from Montana State, kind of like an ‘LBU’ type of deal, I like to say."

Askelson also explained his appreciation for the community around the Cats as this chapter closes.

"I love this place. I love Bozeman. I love this program, love that stadium, this facility. Everything’s a blessing to be here, so to get out there one more time, yeah, it was awesome."