BOZEMAN — When Montana State started the season 0-2, nobody pressed the panic button. The team stressed urgency and wanting to improve at a fast rate, but didn't sound any alarms.

Also, those two losses were to Oregon, a top team in the FBS, and South Dakota State, the No. 2-ranked team in the FCS.

The "urgent" mindset has paid off thus far, as the team has won five straight since starting the season off with two losses. That includes the most recent game, a dominant 48-14 victory over Idaho State last Saturday.

"Just the last two weeks of practice, there’s been a different type of intensity, and that carries over to the game," Montana State running back Adam Jones explained. "The more that we see those results happen or we put in the work, go after it during the week and then we get games like that, I think we’re just going to keep stacking these weeks."

No. 5 Montana State enters bye week 'hungry and motivated' after Idaho State win

Jones had his best game of the season so far, rushing for 173 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

"Adam’s been running the ball fine all year," Montana State coach Brent Vigen stated while stressing how important Jones is to the team. "He hasn’t had the opportunities, maybe, and hopefully this will get everybody beyond that thought that, ‘What’s wrong with Adam?’ Adam’s a good football player. He’s a really good football player, and that showed up today."

Jones further noted how excited he was to have that type of performance in the team's win.

"I was hungry to get a game like that, and the offensive line did a great job, so it kind of made it easy for me," he said.

Bozeman native Rocky Lencioni has been making a name for himself the past couple of weeks. The tight end had two touchdowns on Saturday.

"Who he is as a competitor, I have complete confidence in him being able to take advantage of the opportunity," Vigen explained. "It doesn’t surprise me, I guess, for a young player like him to do the things he is, it’s kind of what we expect right now."

The defense put an emphasis on limiting the big plays, as Idaho State has an explosive passing offense. They only gave up 14 points to the Bengals.

"We had to stop them from throwing the ball every play, and I mean, once the (defensive) line was getting home and hitting the quarterback, the quarterback didn’t feel comfortable throwing it, and you saw that throughout the game," MSU defensive back Carson Williams said.

Montana State can now rest up with a bye week.

"I think we’re still hungry and motivated," Jones explained. "We were in the locker room, and we’re not taking next week off, finding a way to get better next week is what this team’s about right now."

"In two weeks, we got to go to another away game against a real good team, so just preparation and get our bodies right," Williams said.

The away game is against Cal Poly, and will be broadcast on your local Scripps Sports Station.

