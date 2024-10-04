No. 3 Montana State set to host Northern Colorado in homecoming game on Saturday

BOZEMAN — No. 3 Montana State returns home Saturday to host winless Northern Colorado.

Despite the Bears' 0-5 record, the Bobcats are sticking to their 'go 1-0 every day' mentality and not looking past any opponent in front of them.

"In Northern Colorado, we face a team that has been struggling record-wise," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "Saying that, they have competed really well at times this year. You know, they took Abilene Christian, who’s a ranked team, right to the brink. It took a last-second field goal for Abilene Christian to win that game. They’ve played, really, a decent schedule to this point and they’ve had flashes."

"They haven’t won a game in a little bit, but that doesn’t mean anything," Montana State receiver Taco Dowler said. "They’re a really good team, so we have to come out and start fast, I think."

Northern Colorado has played five quarterbacks this season, which presents a challenge for Vigen and Co. in game planning against who they believe they will see at the helm on Saturday.

"I think we feel like there are a couple guys that are just out," Vigen said. "So, you narrow in on the guys you think will play and what is their mode, what is their style."

As the team locks in to the bulk of Big Sky Conference play, Montana State will rely on its veteran leadership. As the Cats remain the only team left undefeated in the Big Sky, they’re prepared for everyone’s best every given Saturday.

"This team’s just different," Dowler said. "Like, we’re going to fight. It starts with (quarterback) Tommy (Mellott), obviously. We’re going to fight. You follow your leaders, and we have, what, 24, 23 of them this year. We’re going to be fine. It gave us a lot of confidence."

"When you’re a team that’s on the top of the conference, you should expect everyone’s best," Vigen said.

Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS affiliates in Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Billings and Helena. In Missoula and the Flathead Valley, it will be on the MTN channel.