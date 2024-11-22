No. 2 Montana State fighting for first-ever 12-0 record, outright Big Sky title in 123rd Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — No. 2 Montana State doesn't need external motivation for the 123rd Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, but the stakes beyond the rivalry could be historic for the team.

The Bobcats have the ability to finish the regular season 12-0 for the first time ever, win the Big Sky Conference title outright and likely lock up a top-two seed for the FCS playoffs, which guarantees home-field advantage through the semifinals.

But that all has to be earned on Saturday.

"I know this team is after more, you know, we’d love nothing more than to have the conference title outright," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "The seeding piece to it all is obviously critical to us this week, and then the rivalry. This game it counts as one, but it does mean more."

Last year, the Bobcats lost 37-7 in Missoula, and this year they hope to avenge that. It’s been motivation for the team for nearly a year, according to defensive end Brody Grebe.

"Man, I think about this game, especially after last year and what happened every single day," he said. "I walk by that podium out there (in the Bobcat Athletic Complex) and look at that, and know that there should be a trophy sitting there."

Outside of the stakes and the rivalry, it will also be Senior Day as the team will honor 24 of their players who are in their final season of eligibility with the Bobcats and have made history thus far this year.

"Everyone plays for each other, I feel like this is a super tight class," Montana State safety Rylan Ortt said. "You know, I think that we took pride as a senior class in trying to make this one of the best seasons ever and just going 1-0 every week, and working hard and coming together to try and lead this team, and do everything we can."

"We’ve battled through everything together, considering the seasons, the ups and the downs, the playoffs," Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott reflected. "You know, just going in and expecting to win every single week is hard on a program, but that’s the expectation here and that’s what we love. It’s a privilege to have."

With the constant change of the college football landscape, this rivalry has stayed intact and continues to thrive, something that Montana State cherishes.

"It’s something I don’t take for granted," Vigen said regarding the intense passion that still surrounds this rivalry. "In this day and age with so many of these intrastate, intraconference rivalries going away, I can see that this rivalry within our roster, within our team is as alive as ever."

Saturday's game between No. 9 Montana and No. 2 Montana State kicks off at 12 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman and will air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

