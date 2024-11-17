No. 2 Montana State holds on for 30-28 win over No. 4 UC Davis to clinch share of Big Sky title

DAVIS, Calif. — The majority of Saturday night’s Big Sky Conference showdown was in Montana State’s control. Then, suddenly, it wasn’t.

A frenetic fourth-quarter rally by UC Davis produced three late touchdowns, but No. 2-ranked MSU held on for a 30-28 victory over the No. 4-ranked Aggies to clinch at least a share of the Big Sky championship and claim the league’s automatic berth to the upcoming FCS playoffs.

Quarterback Tommy Mellott threw two touchdown passes and Taco Dowler returned a punt for a score as the Bobcats in one stretch reeled off 30 consecutive points — all of which were needed.

It stands as MSU’s 16th Big Sky title and its second under fourth-year coach Brent Vigen (2022). With the win, the Bobcats (11-0, 7-0 Big Sky) extended the longest winning streak to begin a season in program history.

UC Davis (9-2, 6-1) took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Miles Hastings to Ian Simpson and an ensuing two-point conversion, but the Bobcats began to sprint away after that.

Mellott hit a wide-open Rohan Jones for a 53-yard touchdown pass later in the first, then found Ty McCullouch with a 17-yard TD pass to put the Cats up 14-8.

MSU’s defense forced a punt on Davis’ next possession, and Dowler took it back 79 yards to the end zone to extend the lead, though the extra-point kick was blocked.

Myles Sansted tacked on a 42-yard field goal with 2:00 left in the half as the Cats took a 23-8 lead.

Early in the third quarter, Bobcats running back Julius Davis scored on a 7-yard run, making the score 30-8.

UC Davis stopped the bleeding with about 6:30 remaining in the game when Lan Larison took a Wildcat snap into the end zone from 1 yard to close the gap to 30-15 and begin a comeback.

A 77-yard catch-and-run by Chaz Davis led to a 4-yard TD pass from Hastings to Samuel Gbatu and the Aggies got back within striking distance at 30-22 with 1:45 to go.

The Aggies then recovered an onside kick and got another touchdown on a pass from Hastings to Davis to pull within two points, but linebacker McCade O’Reilly intercepted the ensuing two-point try to preserve MSU’s lead.

UC Davis’ next attempt at an onside kick was not successful, and the Bobcats were able to run out the clock.

MSU survived a versatile performance from Aggies star Larison, who finished with 112 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Turning point: Dowler’s punt return in the second quarter was the game-changing moment, and it gave the Bobcats a two-possession lead they were able to build on. It was the first MSU punt return for a TD since Dowler did it in the 2022 playoff vs. William & Mary.

Stat of the game: The Bobcats disrupted Hastings for most of the night, sacking him a total of six times. Kenneth Eiden IV and Zac Crews each had two sacks, and Neil Daily and O’Reilly had the others.

Bobcat game balls: QB Tommy Mellott (Offense). Mellott’s efficiency again drove MSU’s offense. Mellott completed 18 of 25 passes for 174 yards and two scores without an interception.

DE Kenneth Eiden IV (Defense). The Bobcats had nine tackles for loss and Eiden had three of them, including two quarterback sacks to spearhead a solid team effort on defense.

PR Taco Dowler (Special teams). Any time you can score on special teams, it gives you a huge boost. Dowler provided that on Saturday and the Bobcats needed it.

What’s next: The most important game of the season is now on the docket, as the Bobcats are set to face archrival Montana (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky) next Saturday at home.

MSU hasn’t lost a home game to the Grizzlies since 2015. The Bobcats will look to clinch the outright Big Sky title with a victory and finish an undefeated regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m., and the game will be broadcast across Montana by Scripps Sports.

