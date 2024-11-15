No. 2 Montana State 'focusing on ourselves' ahead of high-stakes game at No. 4 UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — The stage is set for Saturday’s clash of the Big Sky’s best, as No. 2 Montana State will take on No. 4 UC Davis in UC Davis Health Stadium.

The winner secures at least a share of the Big Sky Conference title and an auto-bid to the FCS playoffs. But the Bobcats, like they have all season, aren’t wavering from their mentality that’s gotten them to this point.

"Winning the Big Sky Conference is a significant goal of ours, so with that on the line this weekend, you know, along with the auto-bid and all of that, yeah, it’s another step in the direction we want to go," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said in his weekly press conference on Monday. "But, at the same time, I told our guys this morning, it doesn’t mean we need to try harder all of a sudden this weekend. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing, and maybe just do it a little bit better."

"We’re just really just focusing on ourselves," Montana State linebacker McCade O'Reilly said. "You can’t really do anything about what goes on there until you get there. Right now, we’re just going day by day, focusing on our practice, focusing on our meetings, trying to learn as much about these guys to prepare us for Saturday."

The Aggies have the preseason offensive MVP in Lan Larison. The do-everything running back is utilized all over the field. He has 1,061 rushing yards, 577 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns so far this season.

"They will line him at receiver, they will line him in the backfield," Vigen explained. "If he’s in the backfield, what does that mean? If he’s at receiver, what have they done with him? You know, generally speaking, when he’s out there he’s a real active participant. Again, the creativity piece, I think, is significant."

But as the Bobcats continue to keep the focus on themselves come Saturday, it’s all about the trust the players on the team share with one another.

"I think it’s just the trust in the guy next to you, honestly," Montana State wide receiver Ty McCullouch said. "Every time I go out there for every play, I look to my left and right and I just see a bunch of guys that are really bought in, and we have the same goal. And when you have that, it’s hard to beat."

Saturday's game between the Bobcats and Aggies will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time and be broadcast on CBS affiliates throughout Montana.