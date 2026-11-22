BOZEMAN — The Great Divide Trophy will remain in Bozeman for a third straight year after Montana State's 42-16 win over Montana in the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

MSU coach Brent Vigen expressed in his postgame press conference how proud he was of his team.

"I know that going in halftime, 7-3, we felt like we left some things out there offensively," Vigen said. "We had to respond in the second half."

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No. 2 Montana State celebrates Brawl rout, Big Sky title with eyes on playoffs

That response was five touchdowns on five second-half drives, first by Adam Jones and another by Carter Dahlke, the true freshman receiver from Bozeman playing in his first Brawl.

"I don't think I really knew what it meant until today," Dahlke said. "And I think I really learned a lot about what this rivalry means to a lot of people. It's exciting, it's fun and the good part about it is both teams are good.

"You can't have a rivalry when a team's bad," Dahlke said. "That's a great team. (We'll) see them again next year, maybe see them again later this year."

The Montana State defense held the Big Sky's leading rusher, the record-setting Eli Gillman, to just 62 yards, which linebacker Bryce Grebe said was a point of emphasis all week.

Photos: Brawl of the Wild 2026: Montana State vs. Montana

"Coming in we knew we had to start fast," Grebe said. "The last few games of the season we started a little slow, so we knew against the Griz, a good team, we couldn't come out slow because they get momentum and they get going."

"They're hard to shut down," Grebe said. "So we knew coming right off the start of the game we had to most importantly stop the run and limit the big plays, the explosives."

Vigen called it another step for the team, starting with winning the Big Sky championship outright and getting into the playoffs.

"We trust that our seed will be solid" for the postseason, Vigen said. "Winning the conference is something we aimed to do and we did, and this game is something we aimed to do and we did."

"I think they understand there is more in front of us, but this team takes every step at a time," Vigen said. "We don't skip any steps and I think a lot's been made of figuring this out."

Vigen emphasized the importance of that mentality after coming off of last season's national championship.

"This is its own team, and this team continues to write its own story," Vigen said. "And there's a lot left to write."

The FCS playoff selection show begins at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Sunday to find out what's in store for the rest of that story for the Bobcats. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.