Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State's Tatum Richards, Elijah Jackman named Big Sky field athletes of the week

Tatum Richards and Elijah Jackman
Montana State Athletics
Montana State's Tatum Richards (left) and Elijah Jackman were named Big Sky Conference field athletes of the week after their performances at the Bobcat PReview meet inside Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Tatum Richards and Elijah Jackman
Posted

BOZEMAN — Following a successful season opener at the Bobcat PReview meet, the Montana State track and field team earned a pair of weekly honors from the Big Sky Conference, the league office announced on Monday.

Pole vaulter Tatum Richards was named Big Sky women's field athlete of the week, while thrower Elijah Jackman was named Big Sky men's field athlete of the week.

Richards, a sophomore from Emmett, Idaho, earned her first career Big Sky weekly honor after winning the pole vault last Thursday in Worthington Arena. The vaulter cleared 4.11 meters (13-05.75) to climb up to No. 3 all-time in the MSU record books. Richards was one of three Bobcat women to clear 13 feet in the pole vault on Thursday, with Megan Bell and Libby Hansen each vaulting 4.01 meters (13-01.75) to move into a tie for seventh in MSU history.

Jackman, a junior from Tigard, Oregon, earned his second career Big Sky weekly honor after winning the weight throw in the season-opener. The thrower recorded a toss of 20.00 meters (65-07.50), just missing his personal best mark of 66-07.50 that currently ranks third all-time in Montana State history.

Montana State track and field returns to action on Jan. 17 at the Spokane Sports Showcase in Spokane, Wash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state