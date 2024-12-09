Montana State's Tatum Richards, Elijah Jackman named Big Sky field athletes of the week

BOZEMAN — Following a successful season opener at the Bobcat PReview meet, the Montana State track and field team earned a pair of weekly honors from the Big Sky Conference, the league office announced on Monday.

Pole vaulter Tatum Richards was named Big Sky women's field athlete of the week, while thrower Elijah Jackman was named Big Sky men's field athlete of the week.

Richards, a sophomore from Emmett, Idaho, earned her first career Big Sky weekly honor after winning the pole vault last Thursday in Worthington Arena. The vaulter cleared 4.11 meters (13-05.75) to climb up to No. 3 all-time in the MSU record books. Richards was one of three Bobcat women to clear 13 feet in the pole vault on Thursday, with Megan Bell and Libby Hansen each vaulting 4.01 meters (13-01.75) to move into a tie for seventh in MSU history.

Jackman, a junior from Tigard, Oregon, earned his second career Big Sky weekly honor after winning the weight throw in the season-opener. The thrower recorded a toss of 20.00 meters (65-07.50), just missing his personal best mark of 66-07.50 that currently ranks third all-time in Montana State history.

Montana State track and field returns to action on Jan. 17 at the Spokane Sports Showcase in Spokane, Wash.