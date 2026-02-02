Montana State's Sydney Brewster picks up 1st Big Sky weekly athlete nod

BOZEMAN — After another record-breaking shot put performance at the Stacy Dragila Invite on Jan. 30, Sydney Brewster earned Big Sky Conference women’s field athlete of the week honors on Monday.



Brewster’s honor marks her first career athlete of the week award indoors and the fifth Big Sky weekly honor for the Bobcats this season.

Sam Ells (mile) and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Tilde Bjerager, Caroline Hawkes, Peyton Garrison and Giulia Gandolfi took home men’s and women’s track athlete of the week, respectively, following their winning performances at the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 23-24, with the relay team shattering the school record in Bozeman.

Hailey Coey was named women’s field athlete of the week twice following school and conference record-breaking long jump performances at the Bobcat PReview (Dec. 4) and the Bobcat Challenge (Jan. 23-24).



Brewster set a new school record for the third time in as many meets to open the indoor season, recording a winning mark of 16.81 meters (55 feet, 2 inches) on her third attempt at the Stacy Dragila Invite in Pocatello, Idaho. That marked helped vault Brewster to No. 15 in the nation this season as she continues her impressive junior campaign.



The Bobcats return home to host the Carignan Classic at the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center on Friday.

The Big Sky Conference women's indoor track athlete of the week award went to Bozeman native Hayley Burns of Northern Arizona. Burns ran 8:52.72 in the 3,000 meters at the Brant Tolsma Invite over the weekend, which puts his No. 16 in the NCAA for the event.

