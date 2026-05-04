Montana State's Sydney Brewster named Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week for 4th time

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State thrower Sydney Brewster took home another Big Sky Conference women’s field athlete of the week honor following an exceptional weekend at the Bengal Invitational that saw her earn victories in the shot put and discus while shattering the school record in the latter event.

Brewster added to Montana State’s five Big Sky athlete of the week honors outdoors with her fourth selection of the season. She has now won six total weekly awards across the 2025-26 indoor and outdoor seasons.

Brewster earned a victory in the shot put at the Bengal Invitational on Saturday, recording a throw of 17.08 meters (56 feet, ½ inch) for her second-longest mark of the season. She also shattered the school record in the discus with a mark of 51.36 meters (168-6), taking home the victory in that event, as well.

She has earned Big Sky athlete of the week honors following each meet weekend in which she has competed this year after compiling four event victories — three in the shot put and one in the discus — so far this season.

The Bobcats return home on Friday, May 8, for their final regular-season meet as they host the Tom Gage Classic at the Bobcat Track and Field Complex in Bozeman.