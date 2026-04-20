Montana State's Sydney Brewster earns 3rd Big Sky field honor of outdoor season

BOZEMAN — Montana State thrower Sydney Brewster was named Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week for the third time this outdoor season after notching a second-place finish in the shot put invite at the Beach Invitational on Saturday.



Brewster has earned three of Montana State’s four Big Sky weekly honors during the outdoor season, joining Tilde Bjerager in earning honors outdoors this year.

Brewster was named women’s field athlete of the week following her victory in the shot put invite at the Stanford Invite (April 3-4) and also took home the honor thanks to her shot put win at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational, held at the University of Montana, on March 27-28.

Bjerager took home Big Sky women’s track athlete of the week honors with her school-record performance in the 400-meter hurdles at the same meet. Brewster has now won five total weekly awards across the 2025-26 indoor and outdoor seasons.



Brewster posted a throw of 16.96 meters/55 feet, 7¾ inches in the shot put invite to finish runner-up in the event at the Beach Invitational on Saturday. The mark came on her opening attempt and marked her third result of 55 or more feet this outdoor season.

Brewster remains among the top throwers in the country outdoors this season, currently ranking 15th nationally in the shot put thanks to her mark of 17.12m/56-2 at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational in her outdoor season debut.



Montana State returns to action at the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho, on May 1-2.

