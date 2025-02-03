Montana State's Shelby Schweyen is Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week

BOZEMAN — Following an otherworldly pentathlon performance, Shelby Schweyen was named Big Sky Women's Field Athlete of the Week by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

Schweyen, a graduate student from Missoula, set personal-bests in all five events of her pentathlon at the Bobcat Performance meet in Bozeman on Friday to set new Big Sky Conference and Montana State records with 4,183 total points.

The point total eclipsed both the former Big Sky record of 4,149 set by Montana's Erika McLeod in 2019 and the former MSU record of 4,056 set by Carley McCutchen in 2015.

Schweyen's total also broke the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse facility record, with McLeod's total from 2019 representing the former high.

Schweyen, the 2024 Big Sky champion in the pentathlon and the 2024 Big Sky silver medalist in the heptathlon, rode a surge of momentum to PRs in all five events on Friday and currently holds the ninth-best pentathlon score in NCAA Division I this season.

The Missoula native kicked off her multi on Friday morning with an altitude-adjusted time of 8.59 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles, the third-fastest race ever run by an MSU woman.

Next, Schweyen cleared a bar set at 5-08.50 in the high jump to move into a tie for fifth place all-time in program history in that event.

Immediately following, Schweyen went over to the throws area and won there with a throw of 41-03.25, then won the long jump with a career-best leap of 18-02.50.

In the final event, Schweyen emptied the tank with a gritty 800 meters, crossing the line in 2:18.69 to cement the record-breaking feat.

Schweyen's performance kickstarted an unforgettable day in Worthington Arena for the Montana State track and field teams, with four school records, two Big Sky records, and 15 new all-time top ten marks being set.

Hailey Coey broke the Big Sky record in the long jump, with Stryder Todd-Fields (men's 60 meters) and Sydney Brewster (women's shot put) also breaking school records.

Montana State track and field returns to action this weekend at the Riverfront Invitational in Spokane, Washington, beginning Friday, February 7 and continuing through Saturday, February 8.

