Montana State's Patrick McMahon shares Big Sky men's player of the week nod

BOZEMAN — Montana State redshirt senior Patrick McMahon was named Big Sky Conference co-men’s basketball player of the week following a pair of team-leading scoring performances against Cal Poly and Northwest, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

The honor is McMahon’s first of the year and marks the first Big Sky weekly award for a Bobcat player this season. He shared the award with Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell.



McMahon matched his career-high 26 points while adding four rebounds, a career-high five assists, and one steal in Montana State's win over Cal Poly on Dec. 16. McMahon shot 11 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, to help the Bobcats secure an 83-80 victory on the road.

He followed up that performance with a 12-point, four-rebound outing in just 20 minutes of action against Northwest on Dec. 22, recording his 10th double-digit scoring performance of the season, including his third straight, in the 93-54 victory. McMahon went 4 of 8 from the field in the contest to lead the Bobcats in scoring for the third-straight game.



Montana State is back in action at home against Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 to open Big Sky play before welcoming Northern Arizona to Worthington Arena on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Both games will stream live on ESPN+.

