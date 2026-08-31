Montana State's Nicolette Noble nets volleyball honor from Big Sky Conference

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore libero Nicolette Noble has been named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week after leading the Bobcats to three wins at the Maroon and White Classic in Pennsylvania.

Starting all three matches, Noble was a consistent force on defense and played a crucial role in the Bobcats' passing game. She made a career-best 24 digs against Marist, contributing to her tournament total of 63. Her 16 assists aided the offense and helped the team mark its best start to a season since 2023.

With 56 receptions and just one error, Noble finished with a .982 reception percentage. After the opening weekend, Noble is atop the Big Sky standings in both total digs and digs per set, with a 4.85 average.

“Nikki had a great weekend,” head coach Matt Houk said. “She carried a big load for us. She took up a lot of court in serve receive, and her defense kept us in a ton of rallies. I’m looking forward to her continued growth in the libero position.”

This is the first conference recognition for Noble, who earned the starting libero role this season after the Bobcats graduated nine-time defensive player of the week Lauren Lindseth. Noble was also named the Maroon and White Classic MVP, joining teammates Elli Esko and Joelie Spelts on the all-tournament team.

Montana State returns to the court in Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 3, for a three-day tournament hosted by St. Thomas. The Bobcats will open play with the host school and are slated for matchups with Milwaukee and UIC on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Bobcats' home opener will be played Sept. 10, the first of a three-game tournament featuring North Dakota State and Portland.

