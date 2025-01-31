Montana State's Marcus Wehr competed in East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday

BOZEMAN — The first-ever two-time All-American offensive lineman from Montana State, Marcus Wehr, competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.

The game highlights some of the top senior talent in the nation as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Wehr was one of six FCS players in this year's game.

Wehr led an offensive line that produced some of the nation's best rushing offenses in his time with MSU. This past season, the team averaged 294.9 yards per game on the ground, which ranked second in the FCS. The 53 rushing touchdowns the Cats had this past season ranked first in the country.

Wehr received praise for his performance all week as he showcased his talent.

Montana State’s Marcus Wehr wins this rep immediately thanks to his hand placement + feet/base. Two-time FCS All-American showing out at the East-West Shrine Bowl pic.twitter.com/XMeZVPUDDm — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 26, 2025

The NFL Draft takes place April 24-26 this year.