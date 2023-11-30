Montana State's Lexi Deden out for season

(Editor's note: Montana State University news release)

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior standout Lexi Deden has been lost for the season following a knee injury sustained in the fourth quarter of MSU’s contest against James Madison at the Hard Rock Hotel Riveria Maya (Mexico) Convention Center, last Friday night.

Deden, who leads Montana State in scoring averaging 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, had just recorded a career-high 23 points and hauled down a career-best 14 rebounds in MSU’s 75-57 win over New Mexico on Thanksgiving night. In three quarters against James Madison, she had already put up 14 points and six rebounds. For her efforts she was named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week.

“We’re just heart-broken for her,” said MSU 19th-year head coach Tricia Binford. “She is a big part of what we are as a team both on and off the court. Lexi was having a phenomenal start to the season and playing her best basketball. She is such a relentless competitor, and we’ll miss that on the floor.

“This team will fight for her, and I know she’ll play a big role leading this team from the bench. We are looking forward to her return.”

Deden indicated she will return to the Bobcats for the 2024-25 season.