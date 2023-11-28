Montana State's Tyler Patterson, Lexi Deden earn Big Sky player of the week honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State took home men's and women's Big Sky Conference player of the week awards Tuesday, with Tyler Patterson and Lexi Deden earning honors.

After notching consecutive 20-point games for the first time in his career, Patterson was named Big Sky Conference co-Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Across a pair of games against UC Riverside and Long Beach State, the native of Snoqualmie, Wash., averaged 20.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 66.7% from the floor and 62.5% from three-point range.

Patterson shared the award with Northern Colorado’s Saint Thomas, It is the first career honor for Patterson, who has started 88 games in a Bobcat uniform and will be playing in his 100th career game on Thursday against Rocky Mountain College.

Deden earned the the women's player of the week honor after posting 37 points over two contests in Cancun against New Mexico and James Madison. Deden had a career day against New Mexico notching 23 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs for the Missoula native.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana State's Lexi Deden shoots a free throw in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho on March 5, 2023.

The senior followed up that performance with 14 points and another 6 boards in a hard fought game against reigning Sun Belt champions James Madison. The Bobcat also added four blocked shots, three steals, an assists and went 87.5% from the free throw line.

