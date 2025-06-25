Montana State's Leon Costello says House vs. NCAA settlement provides more resources to student-athletes

BOZEMAN — Ever since name, image and likeness became legal in 2021, the collegiate landscape has become a wild west. Recently, the House vs. NCAA settlement was approved, adding regulations to NIL.

But how does it impact a mid-major like Montana State? MSU athletic director Leon Costello took time in a press conference last week to explain how it impacts the Bobcats.

"Obviously, it’s being able to provide more resources for our student-athletes which we are looking forward to," he said. "But obviously we have a limit where we can go, and so it’s really understanding what each of our programs want to do.

"How much can we raise in extra dollars? But also extra support for our student-athletes, and I do feel like us opting in right now and being on the forefront of this gives us a leg up and an advantage."

The settlement includes three main parts:



$2.8B in back-pay to ex-athletes who competed from 2016-2024

$20B+ in revenue sharing to future athletes

New roster rules/size limits

Division I schools can share revenue with players up to an annual cap of $20.5 million each, and it’s up to them how they choose to distribute that amount among their athletic programs.

"So, $20.5 million is the cap for all schools," Costello explained. "We will not be anywhere near close to that $20.5 million. A lot of what we do is going to be generated through each of their programs. So, it’s really sitting down with them and understanding how we can generate more funds or resources for them and with them."

This settlement also allows the athletic departments to now work directly with collectives, businesses and individuals that sponsor athletes.

The Bobcat Collective is the NIL Collective that serves Montana State University student-athletes. The ability to meet directly with the school and athletic department going forward benefits all parties, especially when maximizing the opportunities they are trying to create for student-athletes.

"It could be a business that is a sponsor of ours, we can sit down together with, and we can have these conversations," Costello explained regarding the impact. "It could be a donor. It could be an individual, but now we’re able to be in the same room and have these conversations. Plus, I think it clears up the message from an athletic department’s perspective and a university perspective."

Just this past weekend, Montana State football players Taco Dowler and Adam Jones were able to host a youth camp for Bozeman because of NIL.

"It’s important in the NIL world to get out and do something with your platform, and I think Adam and I kind of do that," Dowler said. "I think this is a really good way of getting into the community, bringing the football community together. And also making more Cats fans in the state."

Costello said MSU is aiming for the target of Aug. 1 to start distributing benefits to athletes.