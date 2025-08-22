Montana State's Lauren Lindseth named preseason All-Big Sky; Cats, Griz ranked 7th, 9th in coaches poll

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior libero Lauren Lindseth was named to the All-Big Sky Conference preseason volleyball team, the league office announced Friday afternoon.

The native of Great Falls is a four-year starter for the Bobcats and led the Big Sky averaging 4.80 digs per set in conference matches last fall. A graduate of CMR, Lindseth is fifth on MSU’s all-time career digs chart with 1,477 saves. She recorded a career-high 34 digs at St. Thomas (MN) in 2023.

Idaho State middle blocker Jaydin Watts was named the Big Sky’s preseason MVP.

Weber State (74 pts) was tabbed to finish first in the league’s preseason poll as voted by the Big Sky’s 10 coaches. Montana State (36) tied for seventh in the voting with Northern Arizona, while in-state rival Montana was ninth (20).

Montana State plays an exhibition match against South Dakota Mines on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. at Cody (Wyo.) High School. It marks the third consecutive season the Bobcats have played an exhibition match in The Equality State. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The Bobcats open their regular season hosting the EVEN Hotel Invite, Aug. 29-31, in Shroyer Gym. MSU opens with Prairie View A&M on Friday (7 p.m.) before meeting South Dakota on Saturday (5 p.m.) and Oregon on Sunday (2 p.m.).

Preseason All-Big Sky Conference team

Jaydin Watts, ISU (Preseason MVP)

Ashley Gneiting, WSU

Isabel Bennett, UNC

Hannah Stoddard, NAU

Kate Doorn, SAC

Naomi White, PSU

Quincy Moran, EWU

Lauren Lindseth, MSU

Meline Shulikov, ISU

Alayna Tessena, UNC

Big Sky Conference preseason coaches’ poll

1. Weber State (5) - 74

2. Northern Colorado (2) - 66

T3. Idaho State (2) - 65

T3. Sacramento State - 65

5. Eastern Washington - 40

6. Portland State - 39

T7. Montana State - 36

T7. Northern Arizona (1) - 36

9. Montana - 20

10. Idaho - 9

