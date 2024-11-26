Montana State's Lauren Lindseth, Jordan Radick earn Big Sky Conference volleyball honors

BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball standouts Lauren Lindseth and Jordan Radick were named second-team All-Big Sky Conference on Tuesday afternoon as voted by the league’s coaches.

Lindseth, a junior libero from Great Falls, led the Big Sky in conference matches averaging 4.80 digs per set, just ahead of NAU’s Millie O’Ketter (4.60 dps), who was named the league’s libero of the year. In non-conference action, Lindseth averaged 4.21 digs per set as the Bobcats played the 36th-toughest slate in the nation that included matches against No. 2 Nebraska, No. 8 Arizona State and (RV) Washington.

“Lauren has had a solid season,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “She has been one of the most consistent performers. And she led the league in digs per set, which is a great accomplishment amongst the great defenders we have in the Big Sky Conference.”

On the season, Lindseth recorded 24 double-digit dig matches, including 12 matches with 20 or more saves and two with 30 or more. Lindseth posted a season-best 32 digs against South Dakota on Sept. 13. A two-time All-Big Sky Conference Tournament selection, Lindseth’s current total of 488 digs is the sixth highest in a single season at Montana State. Her career total of 1,457 is fifth all-time.

Montana State Athletics Montana State's Jordan Radick goes up for a kill against Montana during their match at Worthington Arena in Bozeman on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Radick, a senior middle blocker from Bozeman, captured her third second-team All-Big Sky honor. The 2021 Big Sky freshman of the year led the Bobcats with a .309 attack mark. Her .318 league attack mark ranked seventh. Radick averaged 1.36 kills and 1.25 blocks per set in Big Sky play. Her 1.25 bps ranked fourth in the conference. On the season, she registered 12 matches with five or more blocks.

“Jordan really turned it on the second half of the season,” Houk said. “She not only is one of the best blockers in the league, but she proved to be a formidable attacker to close out the regular season.”

Radick currently ranks seventh all-time in block assists and total blocks in Bobcat history. At Sacramento State earlier this season, she recorded a career-high 15 kills and hit .400.

Montana State opens Big Sky Conference Tournament action Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. (MT) against No. 1 seed Northern Colorado. The tournament is hosted by Sacramento State.

The full list of postseason honors can be found below.

2024 Big Sky Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Syd Cole, Northern Colorado

Libero of the Year: Millie O’Ketter, Northern Arizona

Setter of the Year: Syd Cole, Northern Colorado

Top Newcomer: Carisa Barron, Portland State

Outstanding Freshman of the Year: Quincy Moran, Eastern Washington

Coach of the Year: Lyndsey Oates, Northern Colorado

Big Sky Volleyball All-Conference First Team

Syd Cole, Northern Colorado

Bridgette Smith, Sacramento State

Gabi Placide, Northern Colorado

Caitlin Volkmann, Sacramento State

Aliyah Sopoaga, Idaho State

Jaydin Watts, Idaho State

Ashley Gneiting, Weber State

Bri Gunderson, Eastern Washington

Kate Payne, Weber State

Taylor Jacobsen, Northern Arizona