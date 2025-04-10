Montana State's Lauren Greeny wins playoff, captures Bobcat Desert Classic title in Arizona

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — With her ball sitting 140 yards out and in a bush to the left of the cart path, things weren't looking great for Lauren Greeny following her drive from the tee on the first playoff hole.

The junior had coughed up a one-stroke lead on the 18th after a short putt that would have clinched the victory lipped out, forcing a playoff on the same hole against Idaho's Zoe Newell.

That disappointment from letting a good chance to win slip away carried over to the first drive of the playoff for Greeny, who sailed her shot to the left while Newell's bounced down the fairway.

What happened next won't soon be forgotten by those who were there.

Taking an unplayable lie, Greeny went back on the line to a higher point up a rocky hill, then took a drop that bounced the ball off pebbled desert earth.

Greeny proceeded to hit the shot of her life, landing the ball on the green just twenty feet away from the flag.

Then, the two-time tournament champion leaned into the pressure and converted on the clutchest of putts, sinking the par save from twenty feet out for a remarkable up-and-down.

Newell's ensuing putts were sent astray, leading to an ice water bath for Greeny as her teammates rushed the green to celebrate a victory that capped a rollercoaster day of emotions.

Entering Wednesday, the native of Pullman, Wash., had faced a three-stroke deficit to Newell, who led the field at 7-under-par.

Yet, Greeny knew she was in familiar territory. In each of her previous two career wins earlier this year, Greeny erased four-stroke deficits on the final day to come-from-behind and secure trophies.

And Wednesday at the Bobcat Desert Classic, the junior felt confident knowing there were plenty of birdie opportunities on a very familiar course at the Golf Club of Estrella.

"I was feeling pretty solid," Greeny said. "I was playing really well the last two rounds. The second round wasn't as good as I wanted, but I knew that being three back was very gettable on this course, so I was pretty confident going into today."

The win is Greeny's third of the season, and makes her just the second Bobcat in program history to secure three victories in a single year (Scarlet Weidig, 2022-23).

"Greeny's win was awesome," head coach Brittany Basye said. "Getting 8-under-par for the tournament is great golf, and winning like she did shows she can play under pressure and loves it."

Greeny joins Jen McGregor (five, 1993-97) and teammate Scarlet Weidig (four, 2022-present) as the only three Bobcats to have ever won three or more tournaments in a career.

The 8-under-par 208 carded by Greeny this week is also tied for the third-best tournament score in program history (67-73-68).

"I think being consistent off the tee was the biggest factor," Greeny said. "I hit a lot of fairways and usually I struggle with that, but this tournament was pretty good. Hit fairways and you give yourself a chance on every hole."

The individual win highlighted a complete team performance, as the Cats scratched and clawed their way to a 2-under-par round of 286 on Wednesday to finish the week with an even-par 864.

The total marks the second-best 54-hole tournament score in Montana State program history.

Montana State set themselves up to compete for what would have been their first team tournament win since 2002 by going stroke-for-stroke with Weber State and Idaho. The Cats made up ground ahead of the turn, forcing a three-way tie for the lead with nine holes to play.

However, Weber State caught fire down the stretch, creating enough separation for the win and finishing at 6-under-par 858. Idaho placed second with a 1-under-par 863.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win, coming up short," Basye said. "Weber had a great day of golf. We have a few things to tidy up the next couple days and we will be ready for the Big Sky Championships. I am excited for next week with our players and what they can each bring to Wigwam. We will have to be at our best and I believe they will be ready!"

Playing in her hometown of Goodyear, sophomore Eva Heinz followed up a 68 on Tuesday with a 73 on Wednesday to finish tied for 12th individually with a 3-over-par 219 (77-69-73).

Scarlet Weidig finished her regular season with an even-par round of 72, tying for 19th overall with a 54-hole tournament score of 6-over-par 222 (71-79-72).

Becca Tschetter joined Weidig in the top-20, carding a 1-over-par 73 on Wednesday to finish tied for 19th with a 6-over-par 222 (76-73-73).

Maddie Montoya placed 28th with a 9-over-par 225 (78-72-75), while Hannah Boraas, competing individually, placed 29th with a 10-over-par 226 (75-73-78).

Belle Brezovski placed 51st overall competing individually, carding a 22-over-par 238 (80-79-79).

"We had all seven players in the 70's today which was a total team effort," Basye said.

Montana State will stay in the Phoenix area for the rest of the week in preparation for the 2025 Big Sky championships, which start on Monday in Litchfield Park and continue through next Wednesday.

