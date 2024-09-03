Montana State's Kyla Christopher-Moody is Big Sky cross country athlete of the week

FARMINGTON, Utah — After picking up a win and a course record at the MSU Bobcat Twilight on Friday night, Kyla Christopher-Moody was named Big Sky women's cross country athlete of the week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

The award marks the second career honor for the graduate student, who is in her second year in Bozeman after graduating from the University of Colorado.

Christopher-Moody's time of 17:18.60 on the five-kilometer course at Dyche Field on Friday broke the course record, and propelled the All-Big Sky honoree to her second straight win in the annual twilight meet.

With the native of Grand Oak, Michigan, leading the way, Montana State's women edged out a close team race over Boise State, 26-29, to take first in their home meet. The Bobcats went 1-4-5-7-9, while the Broncos went 2-3-6-8-10.

Montana State's women will next be in action on Sept. 20 at the Griak Invite in Minneapolis, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

