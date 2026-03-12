Montana State's Justine LaMontagne captures giant slalom national title

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Justine LaMontagne made Bobcat history on Wednesday at the 2026 NCAA Ski Championships in Park City, Utah, claiming the school’s second women’s skiing national title.

A senior from Mont Sainte-Anne, Quebec, LaMontagne sailed through her first run in a time of 1:02.97. That mark won the run, and gave her a cushion of nearly two seconds entering run No. 2.

“Her first run she put everything on the line and really separated herself from the rest of the field,” said MSU alpine coach Kris Shampeny. “That puts her mindset at ease going into second run with that much of a cushion.”

LaMontagne’s second run of 1:01.01 was the eighth-best mark in the field, but it helped her add to her lead.

“In the second run she followed it up and put another three-tenths of a second on the field,” Shampeny said, “winning by almost 1.7 seconds overall. That’s one of the largest win margins we’ve had all year in our college races.”

The title boosted LaMontagne into legendary status at Montana State. She joins Benedicte Lyche, who won the giant slalom in 2017, as MSU’s only women’s national champions. Dan Brelsford won the 1978 slalom title, the only Bobcat man to claim a crown.

