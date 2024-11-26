Montana State's Jourdain Kamps is Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week

BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball standout Jourdain Kamps has been named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week for her effort as the Bobcats completed a season sweep of Montana on Friday night in front of 3,567 fans in Worthington Arena.

The honor is the second for Kamps this season. The Ennis product was the league’s offensive player of the week on Oct. 7.

Against Montana, Kamps notched a match-best seven blocks. She also played an integral role in holding a resurgent Grizzly offense to a .126 attack mark, including the final two sets under .100. Offensively, she also guided the Bobcats with a team-high 10 kills, while hitting .435 from the field.

Perhaps the best opposite blocker in Montana State history, Kamps is second all-time with 474 blocks assists. Her career total block mark stands at 499, just one shy of becoming the third Bobcat in history to hit the 500-block milestone — joining Megan Zanto (592, 2002-05) and Karen Weyler (570, 1994-97).

Kamps looks to add to her career total on Wednesday as Montana State opens Big Sky Conference tournament action against Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. (MT) from The Nest on the campus of Sacramento State.