Montana State's Jeremiah Davis tabbed Big Sky men's player of the week

BOZEMAN — Montana State fifth-year senior Jeremiah Davis took home the first Big Sky men’s basketball player of the week award of the 2026-27 season after leading the Bobcats in points, rebounds and steals across the first two games of the year.

Davis’ honor marks the first of his career and the first since Jed Miller was named Big Sky player of the week following the final week of the 2025-26 regular season. The announcement came from the conference office Tuesday and makes Davis the second active Bobcat to have earned a Big Sky Player of the Week honor during his career.

Davis led Montana State in scoring twice during the first week of the college basketball season and guided the Bobcats to an 83-70 victory over Long Beach State on Nov. 7, helping Montana State become the first Big Sky team to defeat a Division I opponent so far this season.

Davis averaged 17.0 points (5th in the Big Sky), 7.5 rebounds (T-2nd), and 2.5 steals (4th) per game against Colorado State and Long Beach State to lead Montana State in each category. He opened his season with 17 points (6-of-9 FG, 3-of-6 3FG), five rebounds, and four steals against the Rams on Nov. 2 before securing his second career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Long Beach State on Nov. 7. Davis’ .647 field-goal percentage (11 of 17) ranks third in the Big Sky through the first week of the season.

Davis and the Bobcats will next travel to Provo, Utah, to take on No. 23 BYU on Thursday at the Marriott Center.