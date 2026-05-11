Montana State's Harvey Cramb, Libby Hansen win Big Sky athlete of the week honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State distance runner Harvey Cramb and pole vaulter Libby Hansen brought home a pair of Big Sky athlete of the week honors after impressive performances at the Tom Gage Classic in Bozeman on Friday.

Cramb marked his outdoor season debut with a win in the 1,500-meter run to earn Big Sky men’s track athlete of the week, and Libby Hansen jumped to fifth in program history with her win in the pole vault to collect Big Sky co-women’s field athlete of the week honors, bringing Montana State’s tally of Big Sky outdoor weekly honors to seven this season.

Sydney Brewster previously earned four Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week honors on four separate occasions following a victory in the shot put at the Bengal Invitational (May 1-2), a runner-up finish at the Beach Invitational (April 17-18), a victory in the shot put invite at the Stanford Invite (April 3-4), and a win at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational (March 27-28). Tilde Bjerager took home Big Sky women’s track athlete of the week honors with her school-record performance in the 400-meter hurdles at the Cat-Griz Dual/Al Manuel Invitational to round out the Bobcats’ group of four honorees this outdoor season.

Cramb won the 1,500 with a converted time of 3:39.37 at the Tom Gage Classic on Friday. The time was just over two seconds short of his own personal-best time of 3:37.31, which ranks second in program history. Cramb led a group of three Bobcats who finished in the top five in the 1,500m in a strong start to his season.

Hansen collected her second pole vault victory of the outdoor season in Bozeman on Friday, recording a personal-best clearance of 4.15 meters/13 feet, 7¼ inches. She achieved the mark on her second attempt to move to fifth in program history in the event. Hansen has finished in the top five in four of her six meets so far this season while clearing the four-meter mark three times.

Montana State opens the postseason at the Big Sky outdoor championships in Portland, Ore., this Wednesday through Saturday, May 13-16.

