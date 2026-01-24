Montana State's Hailey Coey, Sydney Brewster shatter school, league marks on Day 1 of Bobcat Challenge

BOZEMAN — Hailey Coey shattered her own school and Big Sky Conference long jump records for the second-straight meet, and Sydney Brewster improved upon her school record in the shot put on the opening day of the Bobcat Challenge at the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center on Friday.



Coey’s jump vaulted her to No. 5 in the NCAA this season while Brewster’s throw moved her to No. 16 in Division I track & field.



Coey improved her school, conference, and facility long jump record by two inches with an astonishing mark of 6.47 meters/21 feet, 2.75 inches on her sixth and final attempt to win the event in Bozeman.

“Hailey Coey had another amazing day,” MSU coach Lyle Weese said. “She set another conference record and moved up the NCAA rankings. Her consistency and elite level of performance are unbelievable.”



Brewster also improved her school-record mark for the second-straight meet, shattering her previous indoor best by 3.25 inches with a throw of 16.52m/54-2.50 to win the shot put. The throw, which came on her sixth attempt, is the No. 16 Division I mark this season.



“Sydney Brewster was certainly a highlight,” Weese added. “Similar to Hailey, she just keeps resetting her school record and moving her level of excellence higher.”



The Bobcat Challenge continues Saturday in Bozeman.