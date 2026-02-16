Montana State's Hailey Coey nabs 3rd Big Sky athlete of the week honor

FARMINGTON, Utah — As has become commonplace during her record-breaking indoor season, Hailey Coey was named Big Sky women’s field athlete of the week by the conference office on Monday after a sensational performance in the long jump at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational.



Coey’s honor marks her third of the season and the seventh total award for the Bobcats this season. The senior previously earned the honor following school and conference record-breaking long jump performances at the Bobcat PReview (Dec. 4) and the Bobcat Challenge (Jan. 23-24).

Easton Hatleberg earned Big Sky Men’s Field Athlete of the Week following a winning shot put effort at the Carignan Classic (Feb. 6), and Sydney Brewster earned Big Sky Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors the week prior after breaking her own school shot put record for the third-straight meet at the Stacy Dragila Invite (Jan. 30).

Sam Ells (mile) and the women’s 4x400-meter relay team of Tilde Bjerager, Caroline Hawkes, Peyton Garrison, and Giulia Gandolfi took home Men’s and Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, respectively, following their winning performances at the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 23-24, with the relay team shattering the school record in Bozeman.



Coey came within one centimeter of matching her own school and conference record in the long jump in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, posting a winning mark of 6.46 meters (21 feet, 2.50 inches) at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational. Coey is the NCAA’s No. 11 performer in the long jump this season and has won each of her three long jump competitions indoors this year.



The Bobcats conclude their regular season by hosting the Big Sky Tuner at the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center on Thursday, Feb. 19. Montana State will then open postseason competition at the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships in Pocatello, Idaho, on Feb. 26-28.

