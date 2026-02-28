Montana State's Hailey Coey, Jenavieve Lynch win titles at Big Sky indoor championships

POCATELLO, Idaho — Hailey Coey recorded the No. 8 long jump in the nation and Jenavieve Lynch broke her own school record on her final weight throw of the day to take home Montana State’s first two Big Sky Conference titles of the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday.



The Bobcats put together a strong day, earning two individual titles, seven All-Big Sky honors, 12 scoring performances, four school records, one conference record, and 11 program top-10 marks on Friday.

The men’s team tallied 41 points to finish day two in third place, while the women racked up 38 points and also stand in third through two days of competition. Additionally, 16 Bobcats advanced to Saturday’s finals from preliminary events on the track, setting up a plethora of scoring opportunities for the Bobcats on day three of the meet.



Coey leaped 6.53 meters/21 feet, 5.25 inches to obliterate her own Montana State and Big Sky Conference records in the long jump, winning the event by .45 meters in Pocatello. She moved to No. 8 in the NCAA this season with her mark, placing her well inside the top-16 window needed to advance to the NCAA Indoor Championships in two weeks.



Lynch clinched the weight throw title on her sixth and final attempt with a mark of 19.75 meters/64 feet, 9.75 inches. The mark helped her break the Montana State program record for the second-straight week. Lynch earned All-Big Sky honors in the weight throw for the second-straight year after recording a third-place finish in the event in 2025.



Destiny Nkeonye leaped 7.51m/24-7.75 on his fourth attempt to finish third with All-Big Sky honors in the long jump. His mark moved him to third in program history indoors while earning him his second All-Big Sky long jump honor, including his first indoors.



Jordan Lasher cleared 5.20m/17-0.75 on his second attempt in the pole vault to finish third with All-Big Sky honors. Lasher improved his own No. 6 mark in program history with his performance to medal at the indoor conference meet for the second-straight year.



Preston Wysocki secured All-Big Sky honors in the heptathlon, tallying 5,053 points to finish third with the No. 10 mark in Montana State history. The freshman opened the day with a 10th-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a converted time of 8.90 before clearing a personal-best mark of 3.40m/11-1.75 to place ninth in the pole vault. In the final event of the heptathlon, Wysocki clocked a 2:55.74 in the 1,000m to place sixth and secure his third-place finish overall.



Sam Ells earned a bronze medal in the 5,000m with a converted time of 14:00.93. He tallied six points for the Cats as Rob McManus added three points with a sixth-place time of 14:06.81.



The men’s distance medley relay squad of Quinn Newman, Nash Coley, Mario Oblad, and Ryan Harrington clocked a converted time of 9:55.88 to place third for All-Big Sky honors in Pocatello.



The women’s distance medley relay team of Claire Rutherford, Jadyn VanDyken, Iris Rogel, and Eva Koos posted the second-fastest time in program history, crossing the finish line in a converted time of 11:35.98 to place fourth and score for the Cats.



Matt Furdyk tallied five points for Montana State in the weight throw, recording a mark of 19.64m/64-5.25 on his fifth throw to finish fourth for the Bobcats.



Madi Siana and Hannah Perrin picked up seven total points for the Bobcats in the 5,000m, clocking fifth and sixth-place converted times of 15:51.56 and 16:54.41, respectively, in the event. Siana’s time vaulted her to 10th in Montana State history.



Stryder Todd-Fields broke his own school record in the 60-meter dash prelims with a converted time of 6.77, shaving .01 seconds off his previous best time. He finished fifth in the prelims to advance to the finals. Drake Wilkes (6th – 6.89) and Xavier Simpson (8th – 6.82) also advanced as Wilkes won his heat to automatically qualify and Simpson clocked one of the two fastest remaining times to move on to Saturday’s race.



Later in the day, Todd-Fields broke another school record in the 200m with a converted time of 21.29, shattering the previous program best by .05 seconds. He clocked the fastest time in the prelims and will run in Saturday’s final.



A trio of Bobcats posted top-four times in the 400m prelims as Caroline Hawkes (1st) clocked a converted 53.59, Tilde Bjerager (3rd) posted a 54.19, and Giulia Gandolfi (4th) crossed the finish line in 54.28. Gandolfi improved her own No. 6 time in program history with the performance.



Jaeden Wolff finished just .01 seconds off her own school-record time in the 60m prelims, winning her heat with the fourth-fastest time overall to qualify for Saturday’s final.



Both women’s 60-meter hurdlers advanced as Bjerager clocked a converted time of 8.41 to match her own No. 2 time in program history and Millie Hubbell posted a time of 8.59. The Bobcats finished fifth and eighth, respectively, to advance to Saturday’s final.



Kalei Moravitz and Annie Kaul each finished in the top two of their respective 800m heats to advance to Saturday’s final. Moravitz posted a time of 2:08.56 to take fourth and Kaul clocked a 2:10.88 to finish sixth.



Blaise Snow (5th) and Jackson Fagerlin (8th) both advanced to the finals in the men’s 800m, posting converted times of 1:50.94 and 1:51.89 in the prelims.



Hawkes posted the second-fastest time in the 200m prelims, crossing the finish line in 23.92 to advance to Saturday’s final.



In the men’s 60m hurdles, Ethan Anderson clocked an 8.40 to finish eighth and advance to Saturday’s final.



Montana State concludes competition in Pocatello on Saturday as both teams seek to take home the Big Sky title.

Competition will begin with three men’s field events at 10 a.m. as Wysocki competes in the high jump; Easton Hatleberg, Talon Holmquist, and Furdyk vie for the shot put title; and Trystin Chapel and Nkeonye compete in the triple jump. The women will open competition at 11 a.m., with Tatum Richards and Libby Hansen competing in the pole vault and Koos competing in the mile.