Montana State's Hailey Coey broke Big Sky record, is league's top weekly athlete

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior long jumper Hailey Coey was named Big Sky Conference women’s field athlete of the week following a record-breaking performance at the Bobcat PReview on Thursday.



The award marks Coey’s first Big Sky weekly honor of the year and the first for the Bobcats this season.



Coey broke her own school and conference records in the long jump at the Bobcat PReview on Dec. 4, recording a winning mark of 6.42 meters/21 feet, ¾ inches. The mark is the longest by anyone in the nation so far this season and helped her earn the win by over two feet. Coey also finished runner-up in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.51.



The Bobcats will return to action in late January, hosting the Bobcat Challenge at the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center in Bozeman on Friday-Saturday Jan. 23-24.

