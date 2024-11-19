Watch Now
Montana State's Esmeralda Morales earns Big Sky nod as Bobcats get off to hot start

Montana State's Esmeralda Morales.
BOZEMAN — Montana State senior Esmeralda Morales has been named Big Sky Conference co-player of the week for efforts as the Bobcats defeated Cal Poly 75-57 and UC Davis 77-59 last week in Worthington Arena.

MSU’s 4-0 start is its best since the 2003-04 Bobcats opened the season 5.0.

For the two games, the product of Spanaway, Wash., averaged 21 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 steals, and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field, 56.3% from beyond the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the line.

“Last week, Esme (Morales) impacted the game on both ends of the floor,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “She created opportunities for her teammates, made big-time plays at the right moments, took advantage of mismatches and made everyone around her better.

“She is an all-around special player, and she’s just getting started."

Morales scored 21 points in both contests. She matched a career-high six steals against Cal Poly and connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers against UC Davis.

On the season, Morales leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring (17.3 ppg), 3-point field goals per game (3.3) and steals (3.0).

She shares the weekly honor with Northern Arizona’s Nyah Moran.

Montana State plays at Utah on Sunday night at 7 p.m. in the Jon. M. Hunstman Center.

