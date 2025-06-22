Montana State's Cole Detton finishes as reserve national champion at CNFR

CASPER, Wyo. — Junior Cole Detton became Montana State’s first men’s reserve champion since 2021 on Saturday, capturing second place in steer wrestling at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo.

Detton marked 5.9 in Saturday’s short go, his second-best time of the week, to wrap up second place.

“I’m proud of Cole,” said Montana State coach Kyle Whitaker. “He finished in the top five twice at the national high school finals and now he’s the reserve college champion. He got by some really tough steers this week and bulldogged outstanding.

“That’s the first reserve men’s champion we have had since 2021, and I think it had been a long time before that one. He didn’t let the pressure of the CNFR get to him, he was just steady and took care of business.”

Freshman Anneliese McCurry finished the short go in the barrel racing with a 14.47 to hold onto eighth place in that event. Freshman steer wrestler Mitch Detton, senior breakaway roper Sydney Berquist and sophomore goat tier all came up with no score in the short go. Mitch Detton finished 11th in steer wrestling, Berquist 13th in breakaway and Marshall 12th.

Elswhere, Montana Western bull rider Gavin Knutsen finished second in the average. Western team ropers Cole Trexler and Kyler Erickson won the short go in their event on Saturday.