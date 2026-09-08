Montana State's Claire Rutherford honored by Big Sky after dominant cross country win

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State sophomore cross country athlete Claire Rutherford was named the Big Sky Conference co-women’s cross country athlete of the week following a dominant victory in the women’s 5k at the MSU Bobcat Twilight on Friday evening.

Rutherford’s honor marked the first of the season for the Bobcats, Rutherford’s first career Big Sky weekly award, and the first honor for a Montana State cross country runner since Ben Perrin and Kyla Christopher-Moody swept the men’s and women’s awards following the 2024 Dellinger Invitational.

Rutherford earned her first collegiate cross country win at the MSU Bobcat Twilight, crossing the finish line in 17:29.8 in the women's 5k. She earned a 23-second victory in the race to help the Bobcats secure a perfect 15 points to earn the team victory. The Bozeman native earned her first overall Big Sky athlete of the week award in the season-opening race, helping the Bobcats set a strong standard for the 2026 campaign.

Montana State next splits up between the Montana Invite in Missoula on Sept. 18 and the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind., on Sept. 19.