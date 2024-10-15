Montana State's Ben Perrin, Kyla Christopher-Moody sweep Big Sky honors

FARMINGTON, Utah — After a successful weekend showing at the Dellinger Invitational in Oregon, the Montana State cross country programs swept the Big Sky's weekly honors, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Ben Perrin earned men's athlete of the week, while Kyla Christopher-Moody earned women's athlete of the week.

Perrin, a native of Kalispell, earned his third career Big Sky weekly honor for cross country following a 12th-place finish at the Dellinger Invite in Eugene. The sixth-year distance star led the Montana State men to a fourth-place team finish (102 points), ending the day just five points behind No. 22 Oregon (97) and a point behind Gonzaga (101). Perrin was one of three Bobcats in the top 16, followed by Sam Ells (13th) and Rob McManus (16th). Perrin's eight-kilometer time of 23:24.4 was the second-best of his decorated career.

Christopher-Moody, a native of Royal Oak, Michigan, earned her third career Big Sky weekly honor and second of the season after placing 10th at the Dellinger Invite in Eugene on Friday. The graduate student in her second year as a Bobcat crossed the line in a personal-best six-kilometer time of 20:18.3, leading a contingent of three MSU women in the top 25. Christopher-Moody earned Big Sky women's cross country athlete of the week earlier this season on Sept. 3 after winning the MSU Bobcat Twilight meet in course-record time.

Up next, Montana State prepares for the 2024 Big Sky Championships, hosted by Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, on Friday, November 1.