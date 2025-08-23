Montana State wraps fall camp as team officially turns attention to Oregon

BOZEMAN — Montana State officially finished fall preseason camp on Tuesday, and on Thursday, the Bobcats turned their attention to official game prep for their Week 1 game against Oregon.

Although Oregon and New Mexico are quite different programs, Montana State has the ability to draw from the experience of beating the FBS Lobos in last year's season opener.

"What we learned about that team was they were going to fight," Montana State defensive coordinator Shawn Howe said. "You saw that for the next 14 games in that season, was that was a team that wanted to fight, and they showed that early.

"What I would say is, I'd be curious to see how these guys are going to bow their neck and stand up to (Oregon). We're facing one of the very best teams in the country in personnel and coaching wise."

Other key aspects for this team include the expedited leadership players achieved this fall camp and coach-to-player in-helmet communication that Montana State will debut this season.

Watch the video to hear from more coaches: