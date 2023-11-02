Montana State WR Ty McCullouch quickly became key part of offense while helping revolutionize pass game

BOZEMAN — One of the main reasons WR Ty McCullouch landed on MSU after entering the transfer portal last off season was for its winning culture.

He sat down with MTN's Grace Lawrence to explain his 65-yard punt return vs. Cal Poly and why his first receiving touchdown as a Bobcat against Sacramento State was so special.

He also reflects on working with both quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott. And, he talks about his life off the field which he spends much of it writing and journaling.

No. 6-ranked Montana State hosts NAU in Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m.

For the full story, click the video reel above.