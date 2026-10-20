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Montana State WR Carter Dahlke named to Jerry Rice Award watch list

Carter Dahlke
Montana State Athletics
Montana State wideout Carter Dahlke receives a pass during a game against Idaho on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, in Moscow, Idaho.
Carter Dahlke
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BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Carter Dahlke has been named to the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, which is presented each year to the top freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Related: Great Falls' Reed Harris added to watch list for prestigious Biletnikoff Award

Dahlke, called into a larger role due to an injury to Taco Dowler, is one of 30 players named to the initial list. The Gallatin High School graduate has made 28 receptions through seven games, with 483 yards and four touchdowns. His yards total and average yards per catch (17.3) are both tops on the team.

Dahlke is one of four Big Sky Conference freshmen to make the Rice Award watch list. The others are Idaho State defensive end Trehsyn Fesili, Southern Utah safety Parker Vance, and UC Davis quarterback Treynor Cleeland.

True freshmen and redshirt freshmen are eligible to win the award.

The Rice Award is one of six handed out by the FCS at the end of the season, along with the Walter Payton Award (offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (coach of the year), HBCU National Player of the Year and the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

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