Great Falls' Reed Harris added to watch list for prestigious Biletnikoff Award

Great Falls High alum and Arizona State standout Reed Harris has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is given annually to the top receiver in NCAA Division I FBS football.

Harris was named to the midseason watch list on Wednesday. A 6-foot-5 wideout, Harris has caught 26 passes for 499 yards and five touchdowns through four games, all team highs.

Reed Harris ➡️ Biletnikhoff Award Watch List https://t.co/ssFuH8wgZD — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 7, 2026

Harris is averaging 124.8 receiving yards per game, which ranks fourth in the FBS. His 6.5 receptions per game rank 18th, and his 19.2 yards per reception rank 24th.

In a Week 2 game against Texas A&M, Harris caught nine passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two TD passes in the season opener against Morgan State and another in Week 3 against Kansas. The Sun Devils (2-2) host Hawaii on Saturday.

The Biletnikoff Award, created in 1994, is named for Fred Biletnikoff, a legendary receiver who starred in college at Florida State and in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

Harris transferred to Arizona State from Boston College following the 2025 season. In 25 career games at BC, Harris had 56 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine TDs.

Harris initially played quarterback in high school at Great Falls High but transitioned to wide receiver during his senior season, finishing with 553 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

