Montana State women's basketball adds Canadian twins Courtney and Heidi Smith

BOZEMAN — Montana State women's basketball coach Tricia Binford has signed transfers Courtney and Heidi Smith.

The twins from London, Ontario, Canada, redshirted as freshmen last season at Toledo, and join the Bobcat program for the 2025-26 season. Both have four years of eligibility remaining.

“We are very familiar with Heidi and Courtney having recruited them in the past,” Binford said. “Having already established relationships we knew exactly what they’d bring to the program. They fit us in every category. They are high IQ kids, play with contagious energy, are 4.0 GPA students, and possess tremendous work ethic in every facet of their lives.”

The sisters originally signed under Toledo head coach Tricia Cullop in November of 2023. Prior to last season, Cullop was named head coach at Miami (FL). Last winter, the Rockets went 24-9 overall and 13-5 in the Mid-American Conference.

Toledo lost to Ball State in the MAC championship game but went on to play in the WBIT, falling to eventual champion Minnesota in the opening round.

“They were able to get the full college experience at Toledo without losing a season of eligibility,” Binford commented. “They practiced everyday on a team that had a lot of success.”

The attack-minded guards prepped at J. Addison School in London, Ontario. Heidi Smith averaged 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Courtney chipped in 16 points, three assists and three steals per game.

“Courtney and Heidi can both step in and make an impact for us from the start,” Binford said. “They both have a versatile skill set and love to play fast, up-tempo basketball.”

Heidi Smith was a two-time Biosteel All-Canadian team honoree and a two-time Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) All-Star selection, while also being nominated for the Canletes Player of the Year. Courtney Smith was a First Team OSBA selection and was named Finals MVP after leading the Jaguars to an OSBA championship.

“Heidi and Courtney are relentless competitors on both ends of the floor,” Binford said. “They have great length and can defend multiple positions.

“Last season, we set the tone for what we wanted to be defensively,” Binford added. “And Courtney and Heidi will help us set the bar even higher.”

According to Binford, the duo was recruited by Power 4 programs but committed to MSU after a recent trip to Bozeman where they connected with current Bobcat players.

The twins played club ball with A Game, under the leadership of Scott Yaw.

