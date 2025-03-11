Montana State women trounce Idaho State, strut into Big Sky championship game

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women went more than six minutes in the second quarter without scoring on Tuesday.

For most teams that would be a problem. For the Bobcats, it was a minor dry spell on the way to another blowout victory.

Top-seeded MSU, scarcely affected by that first-half drought, marched into the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game with a 75-42 semifinal win over Idaho State at Idaho Central Arena.

The win sends the Bobcats into the title game for the first time since 2022 and sets them up for a chance to play in the NCAA tournament.

Taylor Janssen hit a 3-pointer at the 7:34 mark of the second quarter to give MSU a 26-12 lead. The Bobcats didn’t score again until an Izzy Bunyan jumper with 59 seconds left before halftime.

But Idaho State was unable to take advantage. And after MSU’s Esmeralda Morales beat the buzzer and finished a three-point play from the foul line right before the half, the Bobcats took that same 14-point lead into the break leading 36-21.

Montana State improved its record to 29-3, an extension of the program-record for single season wins. With a victory in Wednesday’s championship game, the Cats will be on their way to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in school history.

For whatever trouble MSU had scoring in the second quarter, the Bengals didn’t fare any better. Idaho State only scored six points in the third quarter. The Bobcats outscored the ISU 21-6 in that 10-minute stretch.

The fourth quarter was much of the same. Lexi Deden’s layup of a turnover early in the quarter gave the Bobcats a 32-point advantage.

Montana State again spread its scoring output, putting three in double figures led by Bunyan’s 15 points. Morales, the league’s MVP, hit three 3s and finished with 14 points. Marah Dykstra added 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. As a team, MSU hit 11 3-pointers.

Idaho State, which leaves the tournament with a 14-17 record, was led by Tasia Jordan's 14 points. Piper Carlson had nine points and 10 rebounds.

This story will be updated

