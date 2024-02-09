Montana State women take down Northern Colorado, extend win streak to five

BOZEMAN — It was "disruptive defense" — one of Montana State's team mottos — on full display at Worthington Arena on Thursday night as the Bobcat women beat Northern Colorado 61-40.

At the half, Montana State had a 30-12 lead over UNC, which is a new season-low in first-half points for an MSU opponent.

Fifth-year MSU guard Madison Hall led all scorers with 19 points, while senior forward Taylor Janssen added 17. Sophomore forward Marah Dykstra put up 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Th win extended the Bobcats' win streak to five, and they now look ahead to facing first-place Northern Arizona on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Worthington Arena.

