Montana State women snap Florida Gulf Coast's 37-game home winning streak

FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Montana State’s Katelynn Martin nailed a 3-pointer with 3:10 left — MSU’s first points of the final frame — to unleash a 7-0 Bobcat run propelling the Bobcats to a 58-49 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Monday.

The win snapped FGCU’s 37-game home court win streak, which was the second longest active run in the nation. The Eagles entered the contest No. 5 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25, while MSU was No. 26.

“That was a great team we faced, especially off the dribble,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “That might’ve been our best defensive effort of the season. It’s hard to get wins like this on the road, and it really shows our resolve.”

Marah Dykstra paced Montana State (8-2) with 20 points, 16 coming in the first half. Also in double digits were Esmeralda Morales and Taylee Chirrick with 12 points apiece.

Morales’ second triple of the first half pushed her over 1,500-career points, while Chirrick’s nine consecutive points in the third quarter proved pivotal in the victory. Ella Johnson and Dykstra led MSU under the glass with seven rebounds.

FGCU (7-3) was led by Emani Jefferson with 15 points.

Montana State plays at the Puerto Rico Clasico on Thursday in San Juan against Presbyterian.

