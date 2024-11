BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team dominated in a 92-28 win over Chadron State on Monday in its season opener at Brick Brenden Fieldhouse.

Portland State transfer guard Esmeralda Morales, who joined the Bobcats this offseason, wasted no time to make an instant impact with her new team.

Morales led all players with 16 points and five assists. Freshman forward Addison Harris led the Bobcats in rebounds with six.

For full highlights of this game, click the video above.