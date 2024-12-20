Montana State women, now ranked 17th in Mid Major Top 25 poll, pick up win in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Montana State used a pair of big runs beginning late in the third quarter and early in the fourth en route to a 57-40 victory over Presbyterian in its first game of the Puerto Rico Clasico at Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez on Thursday morning.

Montana State (9-2) took three quarters to get on track on the offensive side of the ball. The Bobcats shot just 25% from the field in the opening half, building a 22-17 advantage at intermission behind Marah Dykstra’s nine-point output and six points from Esmeralda Morales.

“We need to get a better start offensively,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “Credit Presbyterian; they were really physical, really aggressive and got us out of rhythm and we really didn’t settle in offensively until late in the second half.”

MSU went on a 10-3 run late in the third quarter as Morales and Dylan Philip each connected from beyond the 3-point arc. The Bobcats opened the final frame on a 14-4 run highlighted by a pair of triples via Katelynn Martin. MSU took its largest lead on the contest (57-38) on a Hannah Robbins lay-in with 41-seconds remaining.

“KJ hit a couple of big 3s and really got in on the glass,” Binford said. “I felt our veterans really started getting separation for us in the third and fourth quarters.”

For the game, the Bobcats held the Blue Hose to 32.6% from the floor, including a 1-of-11 mark from long distance. Presbyterian’s (1-11) 40 points were the second lowest of the season for the Bobcat defense, which opened the year limiting Chadron State to 28 points.

“On the defensive end, we kept it where we wanted it, around that 40-point mark,” Binford said. “We really locked in.”

Dykstra finished with 15 points, including a 6-of-6 effort from the line. She also added six rebounds and three assists. Martin reached double digits with 11 points, while pulling down seven rebounds and grabbing three steals.

The game saw the return of two Bobcat veterans. Lexi Deden and Taylor Janssen each entered the contest in the second quarter. Both seniors finished with four points, while Deden added two rebounds. Each played a little over five minutes.

“We’re really excited to get Lexi and Taylor back,” Binford said. “It was nice to get their feet wet and get them into some rhythm.”

Montana State faces Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, an NCAA Division II independent and the alma mater of MSU President Waded Cruzado, Friday at 8:30 a.m. (MT).

Earlier in the week, Montana State made its first appearance at No. 17 in this week’s CollegeInsider.com Mid Major Top 25 poll, released on Tuesday afternoon.

“Getting ranked in the mid major poll is great recognition for our program and the conference,” Binford said. “We’ve been tested early. We’ve faced a great preseason schedule against a variety of conferences and styles of play. Our competition has helped us continue growing as a team.”

