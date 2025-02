BOZEMAN — The Montana State women grabbed their 15th-straight win on Saturday afternoon, beating Northern Colorado 65-44 at Worthington Arena.

The win improved the Bobcats to 22-2 overall and to 12-0 in Big Sky Conference play.

Esmeralda Morales led MSU in scoring with 14 points and Addison Harris also scored in double digits for the Cats with 10. The team forced 25 turnovers and had 16 steals in the win.

