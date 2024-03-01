Montana State women fall at home 58-53 to Big Sky foe Idaho

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women fell to Idaho in Worthington Arena 58-53 on Thursday night.

Junior guard Kennedy Johnson led the Vandals with 15 points.

Despite the loss, four players scored in double digits for the Bobcats. Sophomore forward Marah Dykstra led all scorers with 16 points, and freshman guard Natalie Picton had 14. Senior guard Katelynn Limardo and senior forward Taylor Janssen had 10 apiece.

The Bobcats fall to 9-6 in conference play and look to bounce back on Senior Day at home against Eastern Washington at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For full highlights of Thursday's game, click the video reel above.