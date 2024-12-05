Montana State women dominate South Dakota for 77-46 win in Big Sky/Summit League Challenge

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women rolled to a 77-46 win over South Dakota on Wednesday at Worthington Arena as part of the second annual Big Sky/Summit League Challenge between the two conferences.

Dylan Philip led MSU in scoring with 22 points, which included five made 3-pointers. Katelynn (Limardo) Martin followed with 10 points, and also grabbed five rebounds.

For full highlights of the game, click the video reel above. Montana State will head to Oral Roberts for its next game on Saturday at 4 p.m. Mountain time.

